Libra: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically, but some rest and nutritious food can help restore your energy. With the support of a close friend, business professionals may see financial gains today—helping to resolve certain challenges. When making new investments, trust your judgment and stay independent in your decisions. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner. Avoid getting lost in daydreams, and don't rely on others to complete your tasks. Instead, use your confidence to expand your social circle and build new connections. Your spouse will express admiration for you today, rekindling their affection. Remedy: Chant the mantra: Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.