Libra: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but work-related stress might leave you feeling irritable. While you may be tempted to travel and spend money, doing so could lead to regrets later. If you’re caring for an unwell infant, prioritize their needs immediately, as even minor negligence could escalate the issue. Seek proper guidance without delay. Make an effort not to let down your partner today, as it could cause feelings of regret later on. The day will be socially active, and others will value your opinions, readily accepting your suggestions. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time—using it unproductively could leave you feeling frustrated. Lastly, pay attention to small gestures that matter to your spouse, such as indulging their cravings or offering affection, as neglecting these could upset them. Remedy: Donate milk at a Lord Bhairava temple to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.