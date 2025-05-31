Libra: Personal issues may affect your peace of mind today, but engaging in mentally stimulating activities—like reading something uplifting—can help you manage the pressure. Consider investing in stocks or mutual funds for promising long-term returns. Your sharp wit and charm will likely make you the center of attention at social gatherings. You may experience the bliss of deep, soulful love today—make sure to carve out time to truly enjoy it. Family members may open up to you about their concerns, but you might find yourself lost in your own thoughts. Use your free time to engage in activities that bring you joy and calm. While love after marriage may seem rare, today you'll feel its warmth throughout the day. However, be mindful—procrastinating on today’s responsibilities could lead to undesirable consequences. Remedy: For a fruitful day, donate black and white clothing to a sadhu (holy person).

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.