Libra: Control your quarrelsome nature, as it could damage relationships permanently. Stay open-minded and let go of prejudices to overcome conflicts. Financial gains may come through speculation or unexpected sources. Your sharp wit will make you stand out in social circles. With a little affection, your partner may feel like an angel in your life today. A new partnership also looks promising. Taking a break from work will allow you to spend quality time with your spouse, who may lead you into a world filled with love and deep emotions. Remedy: Prioritise the use of raw turmeric root, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.