Libra: Taking quick action will help you resolve a long-standing issue. Your financial situation will remain stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary expenses to maintain balance. Prioritizing family matters is essential—addressing concerns promptly will create a more harmonious home environment and strengthen your influence within the family. Romance will be in the air as your heart syncs with your partner’s emotions. At work, you may witness progress, so embrace opportunities with confidence. Stay true to yourself in conversations—genuine communication will be far more effective than pretense. Married life isn’t always about romance, but today promises to be exceptionally romantic. Remedy: Donating milk packets to underprivileged girls may bring rapid business growth.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.