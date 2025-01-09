Libra: Prioritize your health. Opportunities for additional income may arise through your social connections. Support your brother in managing challenges effectively. Avoid escalating conflicts unnecessarily; instead, focus on resolving them peacefully. Enjoy a romantic candlelit meal with your loved one. Remember, tackling significant tasks alone could lead to mistakes—seek assistance when needed. Although you plan to spend quality time with your spouse today, their health issues might cause a change in plans. However, you could receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: To boost your career prospects, light a lamp with sesame oil at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.