Libra: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, pushing you to achieve something remarkable. Your siblings might turn to you for financial support, which could temporarily strain your budget, but your financial situation will improve soon. Social gatherings will present great opportunities to strengthen connections with influential people. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will experience romance that lifts their spirits. Friends will commend you for successfully tackling a challenging task. Recognizing the value of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will prove beneficial for your well-being. A deep realization will dawn upon you—that the promises made in your marriage hold true, and your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Sharing chocolates, toffees, and white sweets with young girls may help attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.