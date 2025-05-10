Libra: Spending time with cheerful and light-hearted relatives will ease your stress and bring the relief you’ve been needing—you’re truly lucky to have such uplifting people in your life. Financially, today is rewarding, as past investments begin to show promising returns, adding to your sense of security. On the downside, children may cause some concern with their lack of focus in academics, requiring a bit of patience and guidance. Love will take center stage in your heart, filling the day with warmth and romantic thoughts. Your natural competitive spirit will give you the edge to succeed in any challenge you face today. Your partner will go the extra mile to bring you joy, making you feel deeply appreciated and loved. However, there's a chance you might spend a large part of the day in front of the TV—be mindful to balance leisure with productivity. Remedy: For a peaceful and blissful family life, mix turmeric into your bath water along with milk and use it during your bath.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.