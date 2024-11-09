Libra: Today is excellent for your health, and a cheerful mindset will give you an added boost of confidence. Business profits could bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. However, if you’ve neglected household responsibilities, someone you live with may feel frustrated. Those in long-distance relationships may miss their partner deeply, leading to a long, heartfelt phone call tonight. If you’re traveling, remember to carry all essential documents. In your marriage, you’ll rekindle memories of courtship and romance. Spending time chatting with friends today can be the perfect way to shake off any boredom. Remedy: Helping those in need, especially people with leprosy or hearing and speech impairments, is a meaningful way to bring positivity to your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.