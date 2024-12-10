Libra: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. It's an excellent day for real estate and financial dealings. Dedicate meaningful time to your family and show them you care—spend quality moments together and leave no room for complaints. Your confidence will strengthen bonds of love. This is also a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Step out and network with influential individuals to advance your goals. You’ll find your life partner exceptionally supportive and loving today. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to maintain good health and stay free from ailments.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.