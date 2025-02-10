Libra: Hidden issues may resurface, adding to your mental stress. However, you have the ability to earn money independently today. Be prepared for some tension, as close friends or partners may be difficult to deal with. On a positive note, lingering complaints and misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to dissolve, making it a wonderful day for love. Focus on your work without expecting assistance from others. Taking time to read spiritual books can provide clarity and help resolve personal challenges. Married life will be especially warm and comforting today. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls to promote harmony and well-being in your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.