Libra: It's the perfect time to embrace spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to manage mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can significantly strengthen your mental resilience. If you've been engaging in betting or gambling, be cautious—losses are likely today, so it's wise to avoid such activities. This is an excellent day to draw positive attention without much effort on your part. If you’ve been considering expressing your feelings, taking that step could bring a sense of relief. Speak openly and honestly about what’s on your mind. However, a lack of quality time with your partner might lead to frustration, so try to prioritize your relationship. Let the bright morning sun refresh and energize you today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of emotions like envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.