Libra: You may find those around you making high demands—be careful not to overpromise or overextend yourself just to gain approval. Manage your energy wisely. Consider placing any surplus funds in a secure investment that ensures future returns. While tension may cloud the day, your family's support will be a strong pillar of comfort. A sense of emptiness might linger as you miss someone's presence deeply—smiles feel hollow, laughter silent, and the heart forgets its rhythm. Stay alert today, as a hidden rival might attempt to undermine you. On a brighter note, you can enjoy peaceful moments diving into a good book or magazine. The day also brings emotional relief, especially if you’ve recently faced challenges in your married life. Remedy: Recite “ॐ शुक्राय नमः” (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to promote good health and inner balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.