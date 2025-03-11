Libra: Your past achievements will boost your confidence today. If you're running a small business, seeking advice from close friends or family could lead to valuable financial insights. Your positive and lively attitude will create a warm, joyful atmosphere at home. Embrace opportunities for intimacy with your partner — it may become a cherished memory. Your dedication at work is set to pay off, possibly with a well-deserved promotion. Focus less on immediate financial rewards; your efforts will bring long-term benefits. An old acquaintance may reconnect with you, adding a special touch to the day. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort and love in your partner's embrace. Remedy: Reciting the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly can help maintain harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious: 12 pm to 2 pm.