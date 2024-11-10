Libra: Insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness. Employed individuals may find they need sustainable income, but previous unnecessary expenses might leave them short. Attending an award ceremony for your child will bring joy, as you see your dreams for them coming true, fulfilling your expectations. Love is limitless and boundless—you may have heard this before, but today, you’ll feel it. At work, adapt to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary; unnecessary comments could lead to trouble. Overuse of TV or mobile devices may waste time. Life has been challenging recently, but today you’ll find comfort in your spouse’s company. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to children in need.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.