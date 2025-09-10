Libra: If you’ve been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that the right thoughts and actions today can bring much-needed relief. Avoid making investments for now. In times of crisis, your family will stand by you and offer guidance. Observing and learning from others who have mastered their craft will boost your self-confidence. In love, avoid making hasty moves. With your strong determination and confidence, you’ll perform better than expected today. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over socializing in your free time. However, be cautious — rising expenses could create tension with your spouse. Remedy: For financial prosperity, extinguish your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.