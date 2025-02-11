Libra: Engage your mind with something intriguing to read. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. A significant personal development will bring joy to you and your family. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. Your workplace will be filled with warmth and positivity today. Those born under this zodiac sign may plan creative activities in their free time, though they might not go as expected. Be cautious, as a stranger could create tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Show respect and honor toward saints and sages to maintain harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.