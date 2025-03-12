Libra: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences, shaping how you perceive both good and bad. A clear and balanced mind helps in problem-solving and brings the necessary wisdom to navigate life. Today, you may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively share in their joys and struggles to show your care and support. Personal guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing in fresh air, which will keep you mentally at peace. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. Remedy: Improve your financial stability by using green-coloured vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm and 8 p.m.