Libra: Sharing happiness with others can do wonders for your health. Your financial condition is likely to improve today as pending payments come through. Use your free time for selfless acts—they will bring immense joy to you and your family. However, emotional ups and downs may trouble you. Your continued hard work will bring rewarding results. You may come up with a new idea or project in your free time, but it could keep you so busy that everything else gets sidelined. Some of your tasks might be affected due to your spouse’s poor health, which could cause concern. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk on a Shivling as part of a ritual (abhishek).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.