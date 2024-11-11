Libra: Engaging in charity work today will bring you mental peace and comfort. You may feel inclined to be generous with others, but be mindful of overspending. Be cautious with your words, as they could unintentionally hurt your grandparents’ feelings—sometimes staying quiet is better than saying something unnecessary. Remember, we add meaning to life through thoughtful actions. Show them you care through kindness and patience. Love may bring joy into your day. Pending projects and plans will start to take shape. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable insights. Today, you may experience the deep joy of marriage. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, consider gifting books, educational materials, or reading resources to deserving individuals, academics, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.