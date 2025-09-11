Libra: Your kind and considerate nature will bring moments of joy today. Married couples may find themselves spending significantly on their children’s education. Before making any changes at home, seek the guidance of elders, as ignoring their advice could invite displeasure. Love will feel refreshing and vibrant, like the warmth of spring — filled with charm and tenderness. Romance is likely to bring delightful moments today. Professionally, some may see opportunities for advancement. Students, however, need to be cautious, as excessive time on TV or mobile phones may lead to unproductive hours. On the personal front, your spouse will express their affection in a way that makes you feel truly cherished and valued. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black dogs, to strengthen harmony and ensure a happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.