Libra: You’ll be brimming with energy today, though work pressure might make you a little irritable. Use the day to have meaningful discussions with your spouse about finances and plan for a secure future together. Take some time to address your children’s concerns and guide them with patience. The day will be filled with the warmth of love, though an old matter might spark a minor disagreement with your beloved in the evening. At work, you’ll receive appreciation and support from everyone around you. You may plan a special outing with your spouse, but it could be postponed due to their ill health. While some believe marriage is all about conflicts and passion, today you’ll discover its serene and comforting side. Remedy: To bring harmony and happiness to your family, extend your help to a daughter, aunt (on either parent’s side), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.