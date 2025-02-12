Libra: It's a great day for your health, as your positive mindset will keep you energized and confident. If you had invested money based on the advice of an unfamiliar person, you are likely to see profits today. Be mindful of your words—if conversations don’t go as planned, you might lose your temper and say something you’ll regret later. Think before you speak. If you spend time within your social circle, you may catch the attention of someone special. Workplace challenges may arise due to co-workers or subordinates, leading to moments of stress. Take time to reflect on yourself today—if you feel lost in the crowd, focus on understanding your own personality. Your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony. Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.