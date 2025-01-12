Libra: Your positive attitude is likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. When it comes to investments, adopting a long-term strategy will prove beneficial. You may have opportunities to attend social events, where you could connect with influential individuals. Love is a profound emotion best experienced and shared with your partner. At work, there’s a chance your tasks may be reviewed in detail; if errors are found, you might face consequences, so stay vigilant. Business owners under this sign might consider exploring new directions for growth and expansion today. While you’ll aim to spend quality time with your partner, pressing commitments could get in the way. However, your marriage promises to feel more fulfilling and joyous than ever today. Remedy: Incorporate yellow clothing into your wardrobe more frequently to boost your professional prospects.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.