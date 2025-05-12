Libra: Cataract patients should steer clear of polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can further harm their eyes. If possible, limit your time in direct sunlight. Today is a good day to have an open discussion with your family about investments and savings—their insights could help strengthen your financial position. Be attentive to your children’s concerns; your support will be crucial. To offer your wife the emotional support she needs, take time to truly understand her feelings. You may find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. Although you’ll be full of ideas to boost your health and fitness, your plans may once again remain unfulfilled. A visit from an old friend could stir up warm memories of times shared with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining strong moral character will help improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.