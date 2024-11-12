Libra: Your health will be in excellent shape today. Financially, things are stable, though it's wise to avoid overspending on non-essentials. Friends will add some joy to your day with exciting evening plans. You may intend to go out with your partner, but unexpected work could interfere, potentially causing some tension. At work, everything should go smoothly. You have a unique personality and often enjoy time alone; although you'll find a bit of personal time today, office tasks may keep you busy. While some view marriage as challenging, today will feel calm and harmonious. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.