Libra: Get plenty of rest to recharge, as a tired body can drain your mental strength. Recognize your true potential—you are not lacking in ability, only in willpower. A disagreement with your spouse over financial matters may arise, but your calm demeanor will help smooth things over. Your charm and ability to impress others will attract rewards. It's a good day to settle old disputes—delaying could make things more complicated. While travel will bring benefits, it may also come with higher expenses. If your spouse disrupts a plan or project, stay patient and composed. Traders and businesspeople under this zodiac sign could see their profit dreams come true today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by distributing chocolates to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.