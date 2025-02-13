Libra: Your impulsive actions may create difficulties for a friend, so be mindful of your decisions. A sibling might ask for financial help today, and while you’ll be willing to assist, it could strain your budget. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home for positive energy. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor—only a few will understand the true source of your charisma. Health concerns involving a child or an elderly family member may cause stress, potentially affecting your married life. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, place a silver coin in Gangajal (holy water) and keep it at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.