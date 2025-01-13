Libra: Your health is in good shape. Focus on controlling your spending today—stick to purchasing only essential items. Encourage children to concentrate on their studies and plan for their future goals. If you're away from your beloved, you may find it challenging to pass the time. Creative professionals will have a rewarding day, gaining long-awaited fame and recognition. It's also an excellent day for attending social or religious events. A disagreement with your spouse might arise during the day but is likely to be resolved over dinner. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting items made from shells, pearls, or conch to your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.