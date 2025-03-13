Libra: Take some time to unwind in the evening. While you may earn well today, increased expenses could limit your savings. Be mindful of spending too much time on outdoor activities at the cost of your studies—it may lead to tension with your parents. Balancing career planning with leisure is key to keeping everyone happy. Avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner right now; timing matters. Positive changes at work are likely to bring you benefits, and it's a good day to enjoy some fun and entertainment. However, your life partner may seem to prioritize their family’s needs over yours today, which could feel frustrating. Remedy: Supporting those in need, especially marginalized communities, can help foster harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.