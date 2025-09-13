Libra: Your cheerful nature will bring joy to those around you today. Instead of sitting idle, consider engaging in activities that could enhance your earning potential. However, your spouse’s health may require attention and care, so remain supportive. In love, minor disappointments won’t dampen your spirit. Spending some time with spiritual books can provide clarity and help ease many of your worries. Be mindful, though—stress might lead to unnecessary arguments with your spouse, so practice patience. On the professional front, your efforts will be recognized by seniors, leaving you with a sense of pride and satisfaction. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity daily to promote peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.