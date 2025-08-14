Libra: Your determination will shine today, helping you navigate a tricky situation with confidence. Stay calm and composed when making emotionally charged decisions. Financial gains may not meet your expectations, but you will enjoy quality moments with family and friends. Love will be in the air, as your partner is likely to be in a romantic mood. Those engaged in foreign trade can look forward to favorable outcomes, while working professionals will have the chance to showcase their full potential at the workplace. Attending seminars or exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable contacts. Your spouse will remind you that true bliss can be found right here on earth. Remedy: To attract better financial prospects, drink milk or water infused with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.