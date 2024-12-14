Libra: Get ready for sheer pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to its fullest. If you’re planning to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses to avoid any financial setbacks. Focus on activities that bring you happiness, but steer clear of getting involved in others’ affairs. Without your beloved’s company, you might feel an emotional void today. However, take this opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with your family. While your words may initially seem harsh to them, they could lead to valuable solutions. Be cautious of letting stress take over, as it might trigger unnecessary arguments with your spouse. Brighten your mood by playing a musical instrument—it could bring joy and relaxation to your day. Remedy: To enhance positivity and harmony in your love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.