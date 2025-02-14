Libra: Your optimistic attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. Instead of idly passing the time, consider engaging in activities that can boost your earning potential. Older relatives may place unreasonable demands on you, so handle them with patience. Your energy levels will soar, fueled by the immense happiness your beloved brings into your life. You might leave the office early today for an unexpected reason, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Your spouse will remind you just how special they are—truly an angel in your life. A chance reunion with an old friend will make you realize how quickly time flies when you're in good company. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your family life, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or Banyan tree, or place them in a mud-filled pot at home.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.