Libra: Excessive excitement and intense emotions could negatively affect your nervous system, so it's essential to stay calm and manage your feelings. If you own land and are considering selling it, today might present an opportunity to find a good buyer and secure a favorable deal. Your charm and ability to leave a positive impression on others may lead to meaningful rewards. Try to avoid falling in love too quickly or frequently—it’s important to focus on building deeper connections. At work, adapt to the situation and avoid unnecessary comments, as they could cause complications. Be mindful of how you spend your free time and aim to use it productively rather than on unimportant activities. On the personal front, you may feel frustrated if your partner seems unresponsive to your needs. Communication and understanding can help bridge the gap. Remedy: Feeding sweet treats to birds is believed to enhance professional success.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.