Libra: Cataract patients should steer clear of polluted areas, as exposure—especially to smoke—can worsen eye conditions. It's also wise to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight to protect your vision. If you're traveling today, be extra cautious with your belongings. A moment of carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Practice patience, especially with children or those less experienced—it will lead to better understanding and harmony. Today, you may realize just how deep and genuine your partner’s love truly is. With little on your plate, you might enjoy a relaxed day indulging in your favorite movies or TV shows. Love and good food form the heart of a happy marriage—and today, you’re set to experience the best of both. There’s also a possibility of recovering money you had previously loaned out, which will ease some of your financial burdens. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.