Libra: You’re on the path to recovery from a prolonged illness, but try to avoid anyone who may bring stress or frustration, as it could slow your progress. Business owners should be cautious today—especially with family members who may request financial help but rarely return it. Spend some of your free time enhancing your home’s appearance; your family will truly appreciate it. Remember to forgive your partner today. Make thoughtful choices, and hold off on sharing ideas until you feel confident they’ll succeed. If you’ve been seeking excitement, you may find some welcome changes ahead. While you may feel a bit irked by your partner’s chatter today, they’ll surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. Remedy: To foster growth in your professional life, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle that’s been placed under the sun.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.