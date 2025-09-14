Libra: Outdoor activities, especially sports, will energize you, while meditation and yoga will bring mental peace and health benefits. Your practical approach toward money will prove rewarding, as the savings you make today can help you overcome future challenges. The evening spent with friends promises joy and relaxation. Personal matters remain stable and within your control. However, avoid being overly assertive at work—patience and understanding of others’ needs will prevent unnecessary conflicts. Stay focused on significant tasks to make the most of the day. Guard against unnecessary doubts about your partner’s sincerity, as mistrust could affect the harmony of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Offer your help and services wholeheartedly at auspicious events, such as weddings. Your sincere participation will invite blessings and contribute to growth in both your professional and personal life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.