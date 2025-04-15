Libra: Today, work may bring a bit of stress and pressure, so it's important to stay calm and balanced. Be mindful of your spending—try to avoid unnecessary expenses and keep things simple. On a brighter note, your spouse may go out of their way to bring happiness into your day, making it truly special. However, if you're feeling low, try not to let that energy affect your partner—open communication can help ease the tension. Avoid making promises unless you're absolutely certain you can keep them. For the elders of this zodiac sign, it's a wonderful day to reconnect with old friends and cherish meaningful conversations. Just be cautious, as a relative, friend, or neighbor might unintentionally create some strain in your married life—handle things with grace and understanding. Remedy: Strengthen your bond by gifting your partner a lovely perfume or a scented accessory—it could bring a refreshing spark to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.