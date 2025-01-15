Libra: Today is special, as your good health will empower you to achieve something extraordinary. Investments in real estate are likely to yield profitable returns. A friend might turn to you for guidance in resolving personal issues—be ready to offer support. Your radiant eyes will captivate your partner, adding magic to your relationship. Long-pending projects and plans will progress toward completion. After work, you may find time to indulge in your favourite hobbies, offering relaxation and peace of mind. Your sincere efforts to improve your marital life will yield results beyond your expectations, bringing joy and harmony. Remedy: Serve and support physically challenged individuals by offering sesame-based treats to bring happiness and positivity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 p.m.