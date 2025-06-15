Libra: Adopt a generous and open-hearted approach to life. Complaining about your circumstances will only drain your energy and dim the joy that life has to offer. It’s often a mindset of scarcity—not the situation itself—that steals your peace and contentment. Today, the planetary alignment may not favour financial matters, so it's wise to handle your money cautiously. On a brighter note, social gatherings can offer a valuable chance to strengthen your connections with influential individuals. Your soulmate is likely to have you in their thoughts throughout the day, and the warmth of this bond may bring you comfort. Encouragement from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You may also find yourself reminiscing and indulging in activities you cherished during childhood. Though love after marriage is often considered rare, today you’ll feel its magic unfolding beautifully in your life. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home to enhance financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.