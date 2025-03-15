Libra: Today is a wonderful day to focus on activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good about yourself. With the support of a close relative, you may see positive progress in your business, which will also improve your financial situation. At home, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive matters effectively. Your love life looks promising today — cherish the special moments with your partner. Shopping and other engagements may keep you occupied for much of the day. However, ongoing disagreements could strain your relationship with your spouse, making reconciliation difficult. Approach the situation with patience and understanding. Spending too much time with your office friends may upset your family, so try to balance your social life carefully. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling family life, touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings consistently for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 3.15 pm.