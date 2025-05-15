Libra: Avoid long journeys today, as your energy may be low. Promising new opportunities to earn money are on the horizon. Enjoy quality time with friends and family—fun moments await. Your love life shows signs of renewed hope, and positive changes at work will work in your favor. Your communication will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. Married life brings joyful experiences today—treasure them. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.