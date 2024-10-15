Libra: Make meaningful efforts to enhance your personality. Today, you'll realize that investments—whether financial or personal—often pay off, as an older investment could yield profitable returns. Alongside home improvements, pay attention to the needs of children. A house may be neat and organized, but without children, it lacks a certain liveliness. Their presence brings joy and abundance. Reignite your love life by planning an outing or visiting a scenic spot. An important revelation awaits you at work—you’ll finally understand the reason behind your boss’s harsh behavior, which may offer a sense of relief. To make the most of your free time, take a break from social obligations and engage in activities you genuinely enjoy. This will not only recharge you but also invite positive changes into your life. Your spouse will remind you today that happiness is not a distant dream—it can be found right here on earth. Remedy: For good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.