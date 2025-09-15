Libra: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the concerns weighing on your mind. Financial matters may find favorable solutions today, bringing you benefits and relief. Focus on the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as it could create unnecessary challenges. Love will brighten your world—colors will seem more vivid, and the sky more radiant, as romance surrounds you. You may finally understand the reason behind your boss’s harsh behavior, and this realization will bring unexpected comfort. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to carve out quality time with family, filling the day with warmth, good food, and cherished romantic moments. Remedy: To nurture harmony and positivity among family members, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.45 pm.