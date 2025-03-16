Libra: Be mindful when eating and drinking, as carelessness may lead to illness. Tap into your creativity to explore new ways of earning extra income. Your home will be filled with guests, creating a warm and enjoyable atmosphere. Love takes center stage in your heart. The connections you make today could open exciting career opportunities. You'll have a chance to spend quality time with your partner and express your feelings openly. Today, your marriage may feel more fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more frequently can positively impact your health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.