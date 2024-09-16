Libra: Today, you'll have the opportunity to relax and enjoy some leisure time. With support from your siblings, you may also see financial benefits. Don’t hesitate to seek their advice. However, be cautious—if you're overly generous, those around you may take advantage. This isn’t the best time to fall in love, as it may bring unexpected complications. On a brighter note, interacting with influential people could inspire fresh ideas and plans. You might also find yourself drawn to activities that remind you of your childhood favorites. While someone may show extra interest in your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Enhance positive family energy by hanging blue curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.