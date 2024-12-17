Libra: Be mindful of others’ feelings when passing judgment. A wrong decision on your part could not only negatively impact them but also cause you unnecessary stress. Financial challenges may arise today, with money flowing out faster than it comes in. However, an unexpected message from a distant relative might bring a pleasant surprise and uplift your mood. Your partner may seem upset today due to family issues. Take the time to talk to them calmly and offer your support. At work, you might discover that someone you viewed as an adversary is actually a well-wisher, which could change your perspective. In the evening, you may feel the urge to spend some time outdoors, whether on the terrace or at a nearby park, to unwind. Be cautious about overindulging in food or drinks with your spouse, as it could affect your health. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family or personal deity to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.