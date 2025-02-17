Libra: Your personality will leave a lasting impression today, much like a pleasant fragrance. If you work or study away from home, be mindful of those who may drain your time and money. Your brother will offer more support than you expected. Those who are engaged will find immense joy in their fiancé(e). A polite and helpful attitude will bring highly positive responses from your partners. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them may disrupt familial harmony. Your spouse will be especially loving and energetic today. Remedy: Boost your financial well-being by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.