Libra: Channel your confidence effectively today. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to recharge and regain your energy. Investments in antiques and jewelry could yield financial gains and enhance prosperity. Expect a day filled with happiness, as your spouse goes the extra mile to bring you joy. A romantic connection will further brighten your day. Take some time for self-reflection and evaluate areas where you can improve. This introspection can lead to positive growth in your personality. Your spouse’s loving gestures will remind you that true happiness is found in the present moment. Additionally, purposeful internet browsing might provide valuable insights and broaden your perspective. Remedy: Offer jaggery and roasted gram (chana) as Prasad to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.